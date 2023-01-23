Sandy Township
- Jan. 20, a 31-year-old DuBois man reported he had received phone calls from someone he believed to be his estranged wife. He was concerned since she has a Protection from Abuse order against him, police said. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- Jan. 20, a 23-year-old DuBois woman reported that she had met a 33-year-old Gettysburg man on a dating site. The man started calling her and was allegedly threatening to come to her home. Officers contacted the man and handled the situation without incident.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred Jan. 21 at Triangle Springs
- Police assisted a tractor-trailer driver who got his truck struck Jan. 21 while pulling out of a business on Forestview Drive
- Jan 21, a 41-year-old Brookville woman reported that her soon-to-be ex-husband had been coming to her place of employment in Sandy Township, allegedly harassing her and causing a scene. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the 42-year-old Brookville man.
- Jan. 21, a 23-year-old Allport woman was pulling from the Ruby Tuesday parking lot onto Shaffer Road, when her tire collapsed. The vehicle was towed from the scene and no injuries were reported.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred Jan. 22 at Staples.
- Jan. 22, Walmart employees reported that a 51-year-old Johnsonburg woman was observed failing to scan $80.39 worth of merchandise in the self-checkout.
- Jan. 22, a Wilson Avenue resident reported that her neighbors had been fighting and banging around. Officers handled the situation without incident.