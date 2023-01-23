CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its bookmobile schedule for the month of February.

Feb. 1, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 2, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 6, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 7, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 8, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 10, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 13, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 14, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 15, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 16, Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 16, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 20, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Feb. 20, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 21, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 23, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 27, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 28, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 1, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.