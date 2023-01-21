Leadership from CNB Bank present a check in support of the North Central PA LaunchBox; from left to right, Bradley Lashinsky, director, NCPA LaunchBox; Christopher Stott, senior vice president and enterprise director of private banking, CNB Bank; Tito Lima, senior executive president, chief financial officer and treasurer, CNB Bank; Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer, Penn State DuBois; Anna Raffeinner, administrative assistant, NCPA LaunchBox; Jean Wolf, director of development, Penn State DuBois; Michael Peduzzi, president and chief executive officer, CNB Bank, Kyle Kunes, commercial banking officer, CNB Bank.
Credit: Penn State