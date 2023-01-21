PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics, firearms, and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Friday. Kristy Lepionka, age 40, pleaded guilty to one […]

