HARRISBURG, Pa. – Top officials for Pennsylvania’s governor are now allowed to accept an occasional free lunch while on duty. (Photo: Gov. Josh Shapiro at his swearing-in. As one of his first acts as governor, he has loosened his predecessor’s gift ban. Credit: Tom Gralish / Philadelphia Inquirer) Written by Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA and Kate Huangpu of Spotlight […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pa-gov-josh-shapiro-loosens-his-predecessors-notoriously-strict-gift-ban-for-top-officials/