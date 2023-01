Marla Rae (Yount) Fullerton, age 74, died Sunday, January 15th, 2023 at Medical City Hospital in Denton, Texas following a long illness. Mrs. Fullerton was born on April 30, 1948 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to the late Marlin D. and Rachel Shields Yount. She was a 1966 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and attended DuBois Business College. She married the love […]

