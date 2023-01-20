CLEARFIELD – A Somerset County man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet with an underage girl was scheduled for court Wednesday.

Sonny Brooks Kelley, 43, of New Baltimore, Pa., is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kelley on Nov. 5 traveled to Lawrence Township to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex but instead got confronted by 814 Pred Hunters.

When police arrived on-scene, the group’s leader provided print outs of Kelley’s text-message conversations with his decoy and Kelley was detained for purposes of investigation.

Reportedly, Kelley initiated contact on Oct. 27 through a mobile dating app, which continued until the date of their arranged meeting.

Early on the decoy clearly indicates her age and although Kelley allegedly comments “that would put someone in jail,” he continues to contact her.

In subsequent messages, he asks if she’s ever been with an older guy before stating she wouldn’t be able to go on the road with him because of school and her parents.

Oct. 28, Kelley contacts the decoy for pictures and again Oct. 31 asking why pictures weren’t sent and why she’s not sharing her “bad” pictures with him.

Afterwards, he comments that she probably wants to see his private area and when the decoy states “that’s up to you,” it ends the conversation.

Kelley allegedly asks about meeting Nov. 5 and exchanging inappropriate pictures. Later he asks what she’s worried about and the decoy indicates she’s nervous but excited.

In an interview with police, Kelley didn’t dispute the messages he exchanged with the decoy and his phone was seized for evidentiary purposes.

Kelley had both felony charges held to county court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Bail was set at $25,000 monetary Nov. 6, which Kelley posted Nov. 8.