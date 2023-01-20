FOREST CO., Pa. — As its name suggests, thick woods cover the beautiful, wild, and rugged landscape of Forest County. Nearly half of the county’s acreage lies within the vast Allegheny National Forest (ANF), and with so much unspoiled nature, the area offers exceptional outdoor recreation, fishing, wildlife watching, hiking, and hunting, as well as some of the darkest skies […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-pennsylvania-great-outdoors-forest-county-gateway-to-the-allegheny-national-forest/