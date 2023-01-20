The 2nd Annual “Oldtimers” Baseball Reunion Party is set for Saturday, Jan 28 at 6:00 PM at the Agriculture building at the Clearfield Fairgrounds.

Former Busters Brewers manager Jay Siegel organized the inaugural get together last year, which focused mainly on the Busters team. It was such a success that we have expanded it this year to include players from all former teams in the area. Clearfield County can boast a rich baseball tradition over many years.

Several leagues were in existence with the Mountain League being the most well known. Starting back in 1939 the league sustained until 1990, at which point the Busters team joined the Federation league where they won two league titles.

Some of the more prominent Mountain League teams included the Curwensville Mohawks, Ramey Rams, Hepburnia Twins, Madera Pirates, Hillsdale Hawks, Clearfield Colts, Cooper Bears, Bigler Bisons, Glen Richey Raiders, and the New Millport Lumberjacks, to name just a few.

Almost every small community had a team, with the league reaching its peak of 14 teams during the mid-70s. We welcome any former ball players and hope to have representatives from any or all of the former teams and leagues at the party.

Festivities will get underway at 6:00 PM. Dinner, snacks, and drinks will be available.

Guests and spouses are welcome as well. Reservations (just $15 a person) can be made by contacting Jay Siegel at 814 765 3214 or Sid Lansberry at 814 762 4512.

Jay or Sid will welcome your call if you just want more information. Players are encouraged to bring team photos, memorabilia, trophies, and especially stories. (true or not). With the reuniting of former teammates and “bitter” rivals, it’s sure to be a fun night.

Guest speakers will include, but are not limited to, Fred Kavelak, Sid Lansberry, and Jerry Bickel.

Hope to see you on Saturday night anytime from 6:00 PM until whenever!