Marian L. Woodside, age 82, of Reynoldsville, PA, died Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home. Born on June 22, 1940 in Philipsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Nina J. (Fye) Woodside. Marian enjoyed crafts and loved watching Mamma’s Family and the Andy Griffith Show. She loved country music and had a wonderful sense […]

