HOUTZDALE — It’s hard to beat a team one time, and it’s harder to beat the same team twice in one season. But, what happens when two teams actually get to face one another three times in one season, like the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are set to do this weekend? For the Curwensville Lady Tide and the Moshannon Valley Lady Damsels, that is exactly what was happening on Thursday night. The two met up in back-to-back games in December, the first on December 10 as the consolation contest in the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament. The second just two days later in Curwensville, with Moshannon Valley winning both.

The Lady Damsels were looking for a clean-sweep, and after a close first half, they would do just that as Curwensville struggled in the third quarter, ultimately falling 58-36.

The first quarter was a tight battle between the two schools, with Madison McCoy accounting for six of the Lady Damsels’ 19 points in the opening eight minutes. Not to be outdone, Karleigh Freyer put up eight of her team-high 15 points in the opening quarter, as Curwensville kept within two possessions, 19-14, heading into the second.

That lead would tighten up at a few moments in the second, but Curwensville kept their foe within striking distance, taking a six-point deficit into the locker room, 26-20.

Unfortunately for the visiting squad, the third quarter spelled doom.

Moshannon Valley came out invigorated, and put the game away as Riley Wharton got hot, putting up four buckets plus going 2-for-2 at the line, accounting for 10 of her 13 points on the night, as the Lady Damsels outscored Curwensville 22-10 in the third, taking a healthy lead into the final eight minutes.

Curwensville continued to battle hard, not giving up, but would only manage a pair of buckets in the final quarter, along with one free throw. Along with Freyer, Skylar Pentz hit double figures with 10 points. For the Lady Damsels, McCoy led all scoring with 18 points, while Wharton added in another 13.

The Lady Tide (0-13) are back on their home court Monday night when they host the Lady Vikings of Glendale. The two schools met up on December 16, with Glendale getting the 71-14 win. Tip-off for Monday’s game is at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 14 6 10 6 – 36

Moshannon Valley 19 7 22 10 – 58

Curwensville – 36

Skylar Pentz 3 3-6 10, Jaiden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 3 0-0 6, Karleigh Freyer 6 3-4 15, Janelle Passmore 1 0-0 2, Brooklynn Price 1 0-0 3 Jovee Elensky 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 14 7-12 36.

Moshannon Valley – 58

Sophia Demko 2 0-0 4, Tessa Martin 0 0-0 0, Roxie Wagner 0 0-0 0, Madison McCoy 8 0-1 18, Alexis Clarkson 3 0-0 8, Ella Berg 1 0-0 3, Riley Wharton 5 3-4 13, Brook Mihalko 2 0-0 4, Kendra Lewis 4 0-0 8. TOTALS 25 3-5 58.