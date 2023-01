Helen Rose Gresock, 93, Sykesville, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at her residence. She was born August 18, 1929, in Soldier, a daughter of the late John & Mary (Kossa) Kokoska. She married John Martin Gresock; he preceded her in death in 2007. Helen is a graduate of Sykesville High School. She previously worked at Rockwell and then at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/helen-rose-gresock/