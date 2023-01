Gloria J. Hepburn, age 64, of Penfield, PA, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on September 11, 1958 in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emma (Welder) Lansberry. On October 31, 1985, she married Robert D. Hepburn, Jr. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2022. Gloria had worked at Lowe’s […]

