DUBOIS – Graham Henry Guthrie of DuBois announced his candidacy for Clearfield County Register and Recorder.

Guthrie is a 2021 graduate from Jefferson County DuBois AVTS, and he is currently employed in retail services.

Guthrie’s main goal in office is to continue the process of streamlining the office and improving its accessibility.

“I will continue to move the office forward in many of the same ways my predecessors have,” he said.

“I will strive to improve accessibility to records online and make the environment inside the office more user-friendly.”

Guthrie also promises to be a champion for the working people of Clearfield County.

“As a child of a middle-class family who has lived paycheck to paycheck, I understand the strife of the downtrodden and the value of hard work,” he said.

“I pledge to be the champion of the hardworking people of Clearfield County starting day one.”

For more information, you can visit his Web site, www.graham-guthrie-for-register-and-recorder.com, or his Facebook page, Graham Guthrie for Clearfield County Register and Recorder.