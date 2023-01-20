HYDE — The Arthur J. Weiss and Bison Gymnasiums inside the Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School will be the site for the 14th Bison Duals on Saturday.

The host Bison will look to defend their 2022 Bison Dual title as 16 teams with a combined season record of 104-54 will look to claim this year’s crown.

Something’s “gotta give” as three teams will bring undefeated dual records to this year’s tourney.

Action will get under way at 8:30 am and will continue until approximately 6:00 pm. Admission for adults will be $10, and students will be $2.

First round match-ups at 8:30, with season record in parentheses:

Montoursville (14-0) vs. Saegertown (8-5); Clearfield (7-1) vs. Indians (5-3); Moshannon Valley (2-9) vs. Union City (2-10); Canton (7-0) vs. Curwensville (6-6).

The first round continues at 9:45 with:

Butler (14-0) vs. Meadville (7-1); DuBois (0-5) vs. Erie McDowell (7-5); General McLane (4-2) vs. Port Allegany (7-3); Benton (9-0) vs. Titusville (9-2)

At noon, a bracketed tourney, with each team assured of four more dual meets will commence.

The Bison lay claim to the most team titles with four (2009, 2010, 2019, 2022). Other former winners in this year’s tournament are Montoursville (2016, 2020), General McLane (2013, 2015), DuBois (2018), and Butler (2011)