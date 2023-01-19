MORRISDALE — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team won seven of the 11 contested bouts, but giving up four falls and two forfeits left the visitors just short of their hosts on the final scoreboard, 36-34.

The Tide’s record dips to .500 on the season at 6-6, while the Warriors upped their record to 9-5.

The match started at 189 where Tyler Biggans (11-10) got the Warriors out to a quick 6-0 start with a fall over Jarett Anderson (4-9).

Chase Irwin had a fall for the Tide

Chase Irwin (14-6) bumped up to 215 for the Tide and evened the match score at six with a fall over Tyler Wilson (5-4).

Trenton Guiher (15-4) for the Tide and Scott Smeal (6-15) for the Warriors were in a tighter than anticipated match, but Guiher eventually earned a fall to give the Tide their first, and ultimately their only, lead of the night at 12-6.

The match became tied when the Tide decided to forfeit to Bryce English (13-12) at 107 and then moved Austin Gilliland (10-7) up to 114 to face West Branch’s Landon Bailey (25-1). The two time PIAA-AA sixth place finisher picked up a fall to give the lead back to West Branch 18-12.

The Tide won back-to-back regular decisions at 121 with Damian Brady (8-7) a 5-2 winner over Drake Taylor (3-7) and Dylan Deluccia (10-5) an 8-2 winner over Kaleb Sallurday (14-9) at 127 to knot the score once gain at 18 apiece.

West Branch picked up their second, and final, forfeit at 133 to take back a 6-point lead.

Once again the Tide managed to tie the team score, when Nik Fegert (13-6) pinned Reed Yingling (4-15) at 139 pounds.

But once again the Warriors picked up a fall to go up by six when 145 pounder Hunter Schnarrs (14-11) pinned Trenton Clyde (1-5).

The lead became 12, assuring at least a tie for the Warriors, when 152 pounder Aaron Myers (16-7) pinned the Tide’s JD Strong (3-6).

The Tide needed falls over the last two weights to forge a tie and go to criteria.

Alex Murawski (9-6) did his job at 160 by pinning Carter Yingling (3-7) to bring the Tide within six at 36-30 with one bout to go.

Logan Folmar (20-10) did just enough to not get pinned by the Tide’s Logan Aughenbaugh (14-4), who ended up with a major decision to set the final at 36-34 in favor of the Warriors.

The Tide (6-6) will next be in Clearfield on Saturday at the 14th Bison Duals.

189: Tyler Biggans, WB wbf over Jarett Anderson, Cville 6 – 0

215: Chase Irwin, Cville wbf over Tyler Wilson, WB 6 – 0

285: Trenton Guiher, Cville wbf over Scott Smeal, WB 6 – 12

107: Bryce English, WB FORFEIT 12 – 12

114: Landon Bainey, WB wbf over Austin Gilliland, Cville 18 – 12

121: Damian Brady, CVille wbd 5-2 over Drake Taylor, WB 18 – 15

127: Dylan Deluccia, Cville wbd 8-2 over Kaleb Sallurday, WB 18 – 18

133: Jake Mann, WB FORFEIT 24 – 18

139: Nik Fegert, CVille wbf over Reed Yingling, WB 24 – 24

145: Hunter Schnarrs, WB wbf over Trenton Clyde 30 – 24

152: Aaron Myers, WB wbf over JD Strong, Cville 36 – 24

160: Alex Murawski, CVille wbf over Carter Yingling, WB 36 – 30

172: Logan Aughenbaugh, CVille wbmd over Logan Folmar, WB 36 – 34