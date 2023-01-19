CLEARFIELD – Bernard and Jill Owens, owners of Revived & Company, addressed the Lawrence Township Supervisors at Tuesday night’s township meeting.

They informed the supervisors that on June 3, they will be partnering with Relay For Life to have the Relay at their business instead of the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

The couple asked the supervisors if it would be possible to close Moose Street from Race Street to Shaw Street for the Relay. This will also coincide with their Old Schoolhouse Spring Market.

The supervisors voted to allow the road closure provided they have the proper traffic control for June 3, which they assured the supervisors they would.

Roadmaster Jim Kling reported that he met with Todd Kling of the Clearfield Borough’s Street Department to assist with the demolition of a small building at the Clearfield-Lawrence Airport. The job is estimated to take one to two days.

Kling also reported that he priced out an excavator and a skid steer. The excavator would cost around $79,000 and the skid steer would be around $39,000. The supervisors subsequently approved to purchase the excavator and skid steer.

The supervisors also approved to advertise for part-time road crew for the upcoming job on Scribers Road. Depending on experience, the candidates have the possibility of making up to $17.28 an hour.