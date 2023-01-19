The Haskell House, in Clarion, has an opening for a part-time cleaning person. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: Maintaining a cleaning log Sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing Sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and other surfaces Emptying trash cans Replenishing restroom amenities Occasional laundry/ironing if needed Requirements include: Availability between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. Attention to […]

