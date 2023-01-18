DUBOIS – Sandy Township and DuBois City are starting to work together more closely ahead of their official consolidation.

During Monday night’s meeting, the township voted to move forward with consolidation of water/sewer billing with DuBois City.

The supervisors approved a quote from Edmunds so the city’s billing system can be updated to include the township.

As a result, there will be one billing system for customers of both Sandy Township and DuBois City.

The cost of the billing system update is $10,000, according to the supervisors.

Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said in the short-term, there will still be printing fees for customers who receive paper bills.

However, he said it will end the monthly billing fee the township pays for its billing service.

Because the Sandy Township Municipal Authority is joining the DuBois billing system, its fee will cover the township.

This may possibly lead to more changes ahead of the official consolidation.

For example, the township’s Municipal Authority and DuBois City could consolidate their budgets as early as next year.

It would only affect water/sewer services, and not be a consolidated budget for both municipalities.

“We’re working towards [our] consolidation,” said Arbaugh.

It was also noted that the Sandy and DuBois police forces have been working together more and it’s going well.