Robert Philp, age 88, of Weedville, PA, passed away January 15, 2023 after a brief illness. Known to his friends as ‘Scotty’, he was born in 1934 in Cardenden Fife Scotland, and came to the United States in his early 20’s after serving in the Scottish Military Black Watch. Scotty married Betty Rae Reider in June 1960 and together they […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-philp/