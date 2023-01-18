CLEARFIELD – A Morrisdale man charged with indecent assault for reaching into a vehicle to touch a woman inappropriately pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Victor Ren Taylor, 41, was originally charged with four counts of misdemeanor indecent assault, along with a summary offense of harassment in connection to an incident on Aug. 24 in Morris Township.

According to his affidavit, the victim was leaving a residence on Church Street when Taylor approached her vehicle’s driver side window. He crossed his arms and rested them on the frame of her vehicle.

He then asked “may I?” before reaching into the vehicle to grab her chest. She was able to push him away, saying “no!” but he tried three more times. She was unable to block one of his attempts and he grabbed her left breast over the top of her shirt.

His close proximity to the vehicle made it difficult for her to drive away, but after she told him she was going to mace him, he retreated from the window and she left.

During sentencing court Tuesday, Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault and the summary harassment. Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced him to serve one to four years in state prison.

Online court documents show that he was declared a sexually-violent predator in October of 2015 for another case of indecent assault in Blair County.