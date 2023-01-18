BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team stayed undefeated in the Mountain League with a 39-24 win on Wednesday night that they led from start to finish. Penns Valley, who the Bison wrestle in the last dual of the season is also undefeated in the league.

Nick Bailor (2-2) got the Bison out to an early 6-0 lead at 285 with a 42 second fall against Caleb Frazier (0-8).

Bonus points came the Bison way at 107 as well when Cash Diehl (14-4) used a big third period, scoring six points, to earn a 10-0 win over Wyatt Long (13-11) to up the Bison lead to 10-0.

The hosts cut into that lead with close wins at 114 and 121.

Cameron Garcia (12-11)kept Bryndin Chamberlain (6-7) scoreless after he gave up the opening takedown in a 5-2 comeback win and Ezra Swisher (18-8) used a third period reversal to defeat Evan Davis (11-6) 2-0 to make the score 10-6.

That’s as close as the Raiders would get the rest of the way as Colton Ryan (7-7) won 5-0, aided by takedowns in the first and second periods and a third period rideout, at 127 over Jackson Long (13-10).

Colton Bumbarger (5-8) need a minute and 33 seconds to pin Gavin Dufour (2-15) at 133.

139 pounder Brady Collins (16-2) needed even less time than that as he made short work of Noah Weaver (16-9), pinning him in 55 seconds to up the Bison lead to 25-6.

The Raiders got back on the board at 145 when Gage Long (22-8) had the third consecutive first period fall when he need 1:14 to pin Clearfield’s Patrick Knepp (3-10).

Clearfield 152 pounder Ty Aveni (10-6) scored the most points of anyone on the night in a 15-0 tech fall in 5:38 when he picked up his ninth nearfall point over Jack McHail (5-14) to close it out.

At 160, Carter Freeland (12-5) officially assured the Bison of their seventh win on the season with a 3-0 win over Maxwell Murray (16-10) at 160, giving the Bison a 33-12 lead with three bouts to go.

Bellefonte did win two out of the final three by fall at 172 and 215, sandwiched around a first period fall by Carter Chamberlain (16-3) at 189 over Nash Irwin (15-10).

The Bison (7-1) will now rest up the next couple of nights as the prepare to host, and try to defend their title at, the 14th Annual Bison Dual on Saturday.