Betty J. (Carcella) Saiani passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023, at the age of 90, after a brief illness. Betty was a woman with a joyful spirit and deep faith. Throughout her life, she showered her family with love and encouragement. She could always be counted on for a genuine smile and, even in her later years, the tightest […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/betty-j-carcella-saiani/