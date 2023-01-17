Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.91/gallon while the most expensive was $4.29/gallon, a difference of $1.38/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/gallon Monday.

The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Jan. 16, 2022: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Jan. 16, 2021: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

Jan. 16, 2020: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

Jan. 16, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

Jan. 16, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

Jan. 16, 2017: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

Jan. 16, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

Jan. 16, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

Jan. 16, 2014: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Jan. 16, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.68/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.69/g.

Hagerstown – $3.44/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47/g.

York – $3.77/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.77/g.

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived.

“Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data.

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nation-wide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.