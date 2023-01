Patricia G. (Bundy) Clark, age 80, a resident at Toby Terrace in Brockway, PA; died on Saturday January 14, 2023. Born on August 9, 1942 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Orpha Kohler Bundy. On September 22, 1988 she was married to Thomas R. “Dick” Clark and he preceded her in death on December […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/patricia-g-bundy-clark/