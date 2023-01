Bertha M. “Birdie” Fletcher, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday January 14, 2023 at the DuBois Nursing Home. She was born February 9, 1931 to Walter and Alice (Magle) Beck in Burkett Hollow, Jefferson County. Birdie was a member of the Red Hat Society at Brookside Manor. She enjoyed attending bingo, bowling, painting, cooking and took great pride in […]

