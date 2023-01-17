CLEARFIELD – Area residents are invited to spend 10 days in beautiful Scotland exploring various filming locations for the hit TV series Outlander, as well as experiencing the majesty of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The “Outlander and Military Tattoo in Scotland Tour” will take place July 30 through Aug. 8 of 2024. The tour will begin with an overnight flight into Glascow where travelers will spend two days.

After exploring the city, including a step inside the Glasgow Cathedral, the group will travel north to the Scottish Highlands for three nights.

Sights here will include the infamous Lochs Lomond and Ness, the Highlands Folk Museum and more filming locations from the show.

Photo by Go Ahead Tours

After the Highlands, the tour will head back south to spend the remainder of the tour in Edinburgh.

The highlight of this portion of the tour will be the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, a prestigious musical performance dating back to 1950.

There will be an informational meeting at 2 pm, Jan. 22 at the CAST building, located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.

More details can be found at rothrocktravel.com, and questions can be directed to Andrew Rothrock at andrewrothrock07@gmail.com.