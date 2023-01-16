DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions.

Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses.

The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts — six months and one year — as long as the new-hire remains on the payroll in the originally committed FTE level.

The positions available and bonuses vary at each of the eight Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals which include: Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone.

To explore career opportunities, visit www.phhealthcare.org/careers.

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011, and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Penn Highlands Tyrone — that have served area communities for the past 100-plus years.

Penn Highlands State College, a new, state-of-the-art, technically advanced hospital, is slated to open in 2024. The health system’s business continuum also includes home care agencies, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with 6,651 workers in 150-plus locations throughout 26 counties in Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices.

The facilities have a total of 1,498 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system, which has 827 physicians and 405 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients.

Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare the best choice in the region.