Mary Lois McDole, age 82, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, January 13, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA. Born on August 5, 1940 in Celina, TN, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Olyne Killman. On April 27, 1957 in Lapel, IN, she married Lawrence K. “Cracker” McDole. He preceded her in death on […]

