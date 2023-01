Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Vegetable Stew. An easy-to-make, one-dish meal! Ingredients 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 -16 oz. package frozen vegetables for stew 1 – 12 oz. jar of chicken gravy 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme 1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage 1/4 teaspoon pepper Directions -In a large […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-chicken-and-vegetable-stew/