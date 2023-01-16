State police at Clearfield
- State police reported an investigation into the alleged theft of copper wire in Woodward Township. Sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, troopers say someone took eight sections of 100-foot, large-diameter copper wire belonging to Big Dog Mining Company; the wire has an estimated value of $30,000 to $50,000. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a reported domestic involving a male and female at an apartment along Zimmerman Avenue. It was discovered that they had engaged in an argument.
- Police reported that a male was arrested after he allegedly struck his wife in the head causing a laceration along with marks around her neck. The male was found to be intoxicated, and transported to county jail on charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
- Police attempted to initiate a vehicle stop along Bigler Avenue where a driver was traveling in the wrong lane towards oncoming traffic. The driver, however, failed to stop, police say, and continued to travel on U.S. Route 322. The driver eventually drifted to the right side of the roadway reportedly losing control and causing the vehicle to become disabled. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Police arrested a male along Nichols Street after receiving information that he was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service on drug and gun charges. The male was arrested and transported to county jail to await marshals.