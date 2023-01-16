STRATTANVILLE, Pa (EYT)— Structural Modular Innovations LLC has acquired Structural Modulars Inc. (SMI Homes) of Strattanville, Pa. SMI Homes has been manufacturing custom modular homes, professional buildings, and multi?family homes for over 33 years. The move for Structural Modular Innovations LLC to acquire SMI Homes began early in 2022, and the acquisition was finalized on Friday, December 30, 2022. The […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/expansion-is-on-its-way-for-smi-homes-of-strattanville/