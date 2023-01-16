The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first winter match of the year on Saturday with 24 competitors.
The winners of the match were as follows:
Custom Class
- First place, tie, Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings and Jeff Raybuck of Sligo, 200
- Second place, tie, Austin Tressler of Loganton and Tom Anderson of Cherry Tree, 199
- Third place, tie, Jeff Gates of Altoona and Brian Miller of Mayport, 198
Factory Varmint Class
- First place, Gina Kunselman of Punxsutawney, 193
- Second place, Curt Bloom of Curwensville, 164
- Third place, David Shaw of Curwensville, 133
The winner of the side group match was Marshall Tressler of Loganton with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .503″.