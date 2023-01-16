The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first winter match of the year on Saturday with 24 competitors.

The winners of the match were as follows:

Custom Class

First place, tie, Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings and Jeff Raybuck of Sligo, 200

Second place, tie, Austin Tressler of Loganton and Tom Anderson of Cherry Tree, 199

Third place, tie, Jeff Gates of Altoona and Brian Miller of Mayport, 198

Factory Varmint Class

First place, Gina Kunselman of Punxsutawney, 193

Second place, Curt Bloom of Curwensville, 164

Third place, David Shaw of Curwensville, 133

The winner of the side group match was Marshall Tressler of Loganton with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .503″.