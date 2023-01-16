The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its annual raffle on Saturday evening.

Winners of the raffle drawing are:

First prize, Jon Zimmerman, Browning A-Bolt III in 6 5 Creedmoor

Second prize, Christine Caldwell, Winchester Hybrid Hunter shotgun in 20g

Third prize, Pam Dimmick, Ruger 10/22

Fourth prize, David McNeel, $100 cash

The $50 cash prize winners are:

Jim Wonders, 2X

Joe Williams

Scott Morris

George Donahue

Audrey Smith

Don D.J. Jury

Gordon Weaver

Roy Mahlon

Pyper Bakaysa

Club members would like to thank everyone that supported the raffle.