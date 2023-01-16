The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its annual raffle on Saturday evening.
Winners of the raffle drawing are:
- First prize, Jon Zimmerman, Browning A-Bolt III in 6 5 Creedmoor
- Second prize, Christine Caldwell, Winchester Hybrid Hunter shotgun in 20g
- Third prize, Pam Dimmick, Ruger 10/22
- Fourth prize, David McNeel, $100 cash
The $50 cash prize winners are:
- Jim Wonders, 2X
- Joe Williams
- Scott Morris
- George Donahue
- Audrey Smith
- Don D.J. Jury
- Gordon Weaver
- Roy Mahlon
- Pyper Bakaysa
Club members would like to thank everyone that supported the raffle.