CLEARFIELD – The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Seinfelt as the new CCCTC English and Language Arts instructor.

Seinfelt graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English where he received the Henry Sams Memorial award for his thesis in creative composition.

He also received a Master of Fine Arts in Writing from Washington University where he completed a novel. Since receiving his MFA, Seinfelt has completed four additional novels and serves as a trustee and grant writer for the Philipsburg Historical Foundation and as secretary for the Committee for Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial.

Faculty and staff are excited to have Seinfelt on the CCCTC team. Its mission at the CCCTC is to provide quality career-technical education programs and services that prepare youth and adults for success in the workplace, postsecondary and community, now and in the future, and are excited to have Seinfelt as part of it.

To learn more about the CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu.