Frederick “Freddie” Michael Kovalyak, 75, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, while at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. Freddie was born on September 25, 1947, to the late Frederick Theodore and Kathryn Virginia (Bracken) Kovalyak in DuBois, PA. He graduated from Clarion State College with a Bachelor’s in Education. He continued his education […]

