INDIANA, PA — The Clearfield Bison and Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling teams sent a total of nine wrestlers looking to make the medal stand into Saturday’s second day of action at the Mid Winter Mayhem Tournament, but only two met that goal.

The Bison went 4-7 on the day and had five of their wrestlers eliminated, with two placing, and the Tide went 0-2 for the day.

Bison 133 pounder Brady Collins was the lone wrestler from either school to reach Saturday morning’s semifinals. Unfortunately he ran into eventual tourney champ Maddox Shaw (25-2) from Thomas Jefferson. Shaw, a third place finisher at last year’s PIAA-AAA state tourney, defeated Collins (15-2) by a 9-2 score via a big seven point second period after a scoreless first period.

Collins then went on to defeat West Allegheney’s Nick Jones (15-5) 7-5 in the consolation semifinals and then Collins went on to win the bronze medal when he defeated Hickory’s Connor Saylor (21-6). Collins won 7-5, scoring all five of his points in the final period over last year’s PIAA-AA fifth place finisher.

Carter Chamberlain, a 9-4 loser in the quarterfinals on Friday evening, won his first consolation match Saturday morning in the “blood round” when he pinned Hickory’s Ty Holland (16-7), assuring himself a place on the podium Saturday evening.

Chamberlain (15-3) was defeated by General McLane’s Magnus Lloyd (18-6) 7-2, but then won his seventh place bout 1-0 over Jude Bremigen (13-5) from Southern Columbia.

Carter Chamberlain, 7th at 189, and Brady Collins, 3rd at 139

The five Bison that made it to Saturday’s action and fell short of placing were Cash Diehl (13-4) at 107, Evan Davis (11-5) at 114, Colton Ryan (6-7) at 127, Ty Aveni (9-6) at 145, and Carter Freeland (11-5) at 160.

The two Golden Tide matmen that survived Friday’s action, but also were eliminated in Saturday morning’s wrestlebacks were Nik Fegert (12-6) at 139 and Chase Irwin (13-6) at 189.

The Bison finished in 18th place overall with 84 team points, while the Tide finished in 41st place with 34 team points. West Allegheney won the team title with 161 points.

The Bison entered four wrestlers in the JV tourney, with three placing.

Nick Bailor was first at 285, Adam Rougeux was second at 133, and Hunter Ressler was third at 172.

Curwensville wrestlers Alex Murawski took second at 152 and Jarrett Anderson took fourth at 172 in the JV bracket.

The Lady Tide entered six wrestlers in the girls tourney and managed a ninth place finish overall out of 26 teams that entered at least one competitor.

Two Lady Tide managed fourth place finishes — Savannah Carfley at 126 and Emily Neeper at 165.

The Bison (6-1) will be back on the mat on Wednesday when they travel to Bellefonte (6-3) for a return to Mountain League action.

The Tide (6-5) will be on the road Wednesday as well when they travel to Morrisdale to face off against West Branch (4-5) in an Inter County Conference match up.

Both teams will compete in next Saturday’s 14th Annual Bison Duals, hosted by Clearfield.

Complete Mid Winter Mayhem results can be found by clicking HERE, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.

Clearfield Results from Saturday:

Consolation Round 4

107 – Griffith Tinsman (Marion Center) dec. Cash Diehl, 5-0

127 – Samson Deeb (DuBois) dec. Colton Ryan, 5-1

Consolation Round 5

114 – Caiden Harbert (West Allegheny) dec. Evan Davis, 6-4

145 – Avery Bittler (Johnsonburg) dec. Ty Aveni, 4-2

160 – Coyha Brown (Brookville) dec. Carter Freeland, 3-2

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Ty Holland (Hickory), 5:13

Championship Semifinals

139 – Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) dec. Brady Collins, 9-2

Consolation Round 6

189 – Magnus Lloyd (General McLane) dec. Carter Chamberlain, 7-2

Consolation Semifinals

139 – Brady Collins dec. Nick Jones (West Allegheny), 7-5

Seventh Place

189 – Carter Chamberlain dec. Jude Bremigen (Southern Columbia), 1-0

Third Place

139 – Brady Collins dec. Connor Saylor (Hickory), 5-2

Clearfield wrestlers in bold.

Curwensville Results from Saturday:

Consolation Round 4

139 – Ethan Kolb (Benton) pinned Nik Fegert, 2:50

189 – Mike Jones (Cedar Cliff) pinned Chase Irwin, 1:39

Curwensville wrestlers in bold.