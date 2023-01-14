CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, is selling Sid’s Subs coupons as a fundraiser from Jan. 12-24.

Coupons are $11.25 each and are good for any whole sub (baked or cold), a small steak or grilled chicken salad and medium fountain drink, or a large (one topping) Margherita or American style pizza.

All coupons must be preordered and paid for by Jan. 24. They will be distributed the week of Feb. 5.

For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield) or call 814-765-9222.

Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.