Robert B. George, 87, of Deanville, passed away Wednesday morning, January 11, 2023, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on October 26, 1935, in Deanville, he was the son of the late Harris B. and Phyllis (Shindledecker) George. He was born on the family farm and lived his entire life there as a dairy farmer. He enjoyed hunting with the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-b-george/