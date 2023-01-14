Mount Union — The struggles that the Curwensville Lady Tide have experienced this year have built them into a team that keeps learning every game, every practice, and every moment. Friday night was another learning experience as they would load up the bus and head to Mount Union for an ICC matchup against Mount Union.

At night’s end, the Lady Trojans would use early struggles by the Lady Tide and their own offensive strengths to hand the Lady Tide a 55-25 loss.

Mount Union got things turned up early as the Lady Trojans put up 18 points, while limiting the offensive opportunities for Curwensville. That would continue into the second quarter, with Curwensville only putting up a total of 14 points in the first half. Mount Union took a 38-14 advantage into the locker room, but came out a bit stagnant in the third as they would only put up four points.

It was not enough to mount a comeback, as the Lady Tide would be limited to 11 points in the second half, with only two coming in the final quarter.

Curwensville (0-12) only has one game on the slate next week, that coming on Thursday, January 19, when they travel to Moshannon Valley. This game marks the third time the Lady Tide and Lady Damsels have met this season. The two schools met in back-to-back games back on December 10 as part of the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, then again just three days later in Patton Hall.

Tip-off for round three between the two schools will be at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 5 9 9 2 – 25

Mount Union 18 20 4 13 – 55

Curwensville – 25

Skylar Pentz 3 3-4 9, Jaiden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 2 0-0 4, Karleigh Freyer 1 1-2 3, Janelle Passmore 0 3-4 3, Brooklynn Price 1 0-0 2, Natalie Wischuck 0 0-0 0, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 7 7-10 25.

Mount Union – 55

S. Smith 8 0-2 18, C. Williams 3 0-0 8, A. Broadbeck 3 5-8 11, P. Crisswell 2 0-0 4, M. Dimoff 3 1-2 7, S. Skopic 2 1-2 5, M. Smith 0 0-0 0, N. Cox 0 2-2 2, L. Massey 0 0-0 0, K. Osborne 0 0-0 0, E. Smith 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21 9-16 55.

Lady Tide Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/05 CLEARFIELD 20 – 48 0 – 1

12/09 & 10 @ Philipsburg-Osceola Tourney

12/09 vs. Harmony 39 – 44 0 – 2

12/10 vs. Mo Valley 27 – 47 0 – 3

12/13 MO VALLEY 21 – 35 0 – 4

12/16 @ Glendale 14 – 71 0 – 5

12/20 @ Bellwood-Antis 17 – 80 0 – 6

12/27 @ Clearfield 22 – 64 0 – 7

01/03 @ Juniata Valley 11 – 65 0 – 8

01/06 @ Williamsburg 12 – 75 0 – 9

01/09 WEST BRANCH 21 – 46 0 – 10

01/12 @ Harmony 28- 50 0 – 11

01/13 @ Mt. Union 25 – 55 0 – 12

01/19 @ Mo Valley

01/23 GLENDALE

01/26 BELLWOOD-ANTIS

01/27 @ Brookville

01/30 JUNIATA VALLEY

02/01 HARMONY

02/02 WILLIAMSBURG

02/06 @ West Branch

02/09 MT. UNION

02/13 @ Brockway