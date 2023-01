Alvin Lawrence Stear, 78, of Marion Center, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Smicksburg on January 9, 1945 to the late Lawrence and Ruth (McCormick) Stear. Alvin was a self-employed truck driver for many years, he was a 1962 graduate of Marion Center High School, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He is survived by […]

