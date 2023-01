BROOKVILLE, Pa. — This is the story of Dr. Greenberg and his incredible Cadillac collection. Dr. Greenberg grew up in Detroit. Being raised in the Motor City fostered a deep love for cars. He and his wife drove to Brookville in a Cadillac in the 1970s after he completed his residency to open his practice there. In roughly 50 years, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-pennsylvania-great-outdoors-cadillac-man/