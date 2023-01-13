The Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership is pleased to feature the Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) in this Spotlight on Business feature.

The 243,000 square foot facility, located about 12 miles northwest of Mid-State Regional Airport, was built in 2006 and proudly serves the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with an unyielding commitment to its employees and the people they support.

The Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) is a contractor operated, secure, processing facility used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

MVPC houses low-security male residents who are being detained while they seek legal immigrant status in the United States.

“Our mission is to provide the highest level of service to our customer; our primary objective is to ensure the safety of the community, staff, and those entrusted to our care,” said Leonard Oddo, the facility administrator for GEO Secure Services.

Oddo credits the dedication and outstanding service of the employees for ensuring the facility consistently meets its mission.

“Our well-selected, trained, professional staff exhibits dedication, integrity, responsibility, ethical conduct and pride in their daily lives.”

The economic benefit of the Moshannon Valley Processing Center is notable. In 2022, the MVPC generated an estimated $33.5 million to the Clearfield County area, including over $650,000 in local sales and property taxes.

In addition, MVPC employs more than 350 men and women, most of whom live in the Clearfield County area.

The support services provided at immigration processing centers like MVPC are delivered in a safe and humane environment.

These facilities are highly rated by independent national accreditation organizations, including the American Correctional Association and the National Commission on Health Care.

The MVPC strives daily to foster a healthy facility culture that promotes the social well-being of those entrusted to their care.

There is 24/7 access to medical, dental and mental health services. They have access to telephones, in person and video visitation, legal services, faith-based opportunities, healthy snacks, hygiene products and culturally-sensitive menu options available upon request.

Recreational amenities include turf soccer fields, exercise equipment and flat screen TVs in the living areas. Appropriate clothing is also provided for residents for the cold Pennsylvania winters.

The MVPC team is also deeply committed to its community. Each year, they provide local scholarships and charitable donations totaling approximately $20,000.

This past November, MVPC conducted a Thanksgiving Day food drive with the Philipsburg Community Action Center that provided full Thanksgiving meals – including a turkey – for 25 families, then partnered with Poppy & Co. Café for a Christmas meal food drive that prepared and delivered meals to area shut-ins.

The facility partnered with Cen-Clear Child Services for its annual Giving Tree, which provided toys, hats, gloves and scarves to less fortunate children.

MVPC staff also participated in a Holiday Cheer drive, collecting donations for area nursing homes.

“We believe that every human being deserves to be respected and treated with dignity. That extends from the people that are housed at our facility to our neighbors,” said Oddo. “We are proud to be part of the Valley.