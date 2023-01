Elizabeth “Hoodie” Rutkowski, 90, a resident of New Bethlehem since 1953, has passed Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in her home. Born May 24, 1932 in Pleasant Hills PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Matilda Miller. Mrs. Rutkowski graduated from Slippery Rock State College with a degree in early childhood education. She participated in synchronized swimming, choir, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/elizabeth-hoodie-rutkowski/