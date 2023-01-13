WESTOVER — The heart that beats for the Curwensville Lady Tike basketball team has been doing so with a lot of guts, and courage. Even with no wins on the season, there have been consistent improvements with each game. Head coach Dawna Wheeler could see it, and kept her team competing every minute of every quarter. Thursday night, the girls loaded up the bus for a game against the Lady Owls of Harmony, one that guaranteed a first win for either squad.

Curwensville improved with every quarter on the night, but a stagnant start yielded tough results, as they would fall 50-28 at evening’s end.

The Lady Owls got rolling in the first, pulling out to a 17-3 lead on the back of Jaylee Beck, who put up 12 of her game-high 20 points in the opening quarter. After the first eight minutes, the Tide defense would limit Harmony to only 11 points in each of the remaining quarters, but all the while would still improve their point totals as the game progressed.

Unlike the last five games, this one did not go to a running clock, as the two squads battled hard into the waning minutes, with some of Harmony’s reserves getting some playing time in the latter part of the contest.

Curwensville was led in scoring by Karleigh Freyer, who finished the night with 11 points. Sydney Winnings also finished the night with the same amount of points for Harmony, joining Beck in double figures.

The Tide (0-11) don’t have long to recoup as they are back on the hardwood on Friday night, traveling to face Mount Union in an Intercounty Conference showdown. The game is the seventh of the last eight where Curwensville has been on the road. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 3 6 9 10 – 28

Harmony 17 11 11 11 – 50

Curwensville – 28

Skylar Pentz 1 1-4 3, Jaiden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 0 1-2 1, Karleigh Freyer 4 3-3 11, Janelle Passmore 2 3-3 7, Brooklynn Price 1 4-5 6, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 8 12-17 28.

Harmony – 50

Sydney Winings 5 0-1 11, Chloe Kenner 0 0-0 0, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0, Holley Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Passmore 1 1-1 3, Shelby Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Becca Adams 0 1-1 1, Maddy Sheredy 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Beck 9 2-9 20, Jessalyn Schneider 4 1-3 9, Jayden Fry 3 0-0 6. TOTALS 22 5-12 50.