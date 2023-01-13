CLEARFIELD – Rick Mattern, along with other members of the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, addressed council members at Thursday night’s borough committee meeting.

They encouraged council members to utilize monies from the sale of the Third Ward building to purchase a new fire engine or a new aerial truck.

The current fire engine was purchased in 2009, but it has had its share of problems, according to Mattern.

Stephanie Tarbay, chair of the Public Safety Committee, suggested they sit down with the fire department to further discuss the matter.

Police Chief Vincent McGinnis reported that officers fielded a pretty high number of calls for December, including but not limited to aggravated assaults, fraud, illegal guns, DUIs, public intoxications and harassment, just to name a few.

McGinnis also said that they are interested in hiring two more part-time meter writer positions. He also suggested that the council may want to revisit the hourly rate for such a position, even if it is part-time.

Council members also briefly touched upon looking into getting updated parking meters for around the borough, but quotes need to be obtained first.

The borough is still waiting on two bailors and a forklift for the recycling center. The forklift should be arriving in mid-February.