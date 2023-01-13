CLEARFIELD – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges.

Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.

According to a department-issued news release, police were dispatched to a reported cardiac arrest around 3:28 a.m. Dec. 21, 2021 on Coal Hill Road.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the 36-year-old female victim had consumed Fentanyl. Bloom allegedly supplied the substance that caused her death.

Police obtained a warrant for Bloom’s arrest. He was picked up by police and housed in Clearfield County Jail.