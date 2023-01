FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms is much more than a gun shop! They offer many activities perfect for getting out of the house during the long winter months such as axe throwing, a virtual pistol range, an indoor pistol range, and the Swift Safariland museum. Call Long Shot Ammo & Arms at 814-365-7028 to reserve […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-long-shot-ammo-arms-is-more-than-just-a-gun-shop/