Samual “Sam” Edward Neiswonger, 45, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois in DuBois, PA. Sam was born on December 7, 1977, to Eugene Russell Neiswonger II and Martha Jane (Wells) Frantz. He attended the DuBois Area High School and Brockway Area High School. Sam married the love of his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/samual-sam-edward-neiswonger/