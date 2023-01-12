CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team held leads of 12-0 after two bouts and 24-18 after eight weight classes, but the visiting Mt. Union Trojans scored the last 27 points over the last five weight classes to raise their season record to 9-2 after their 45-24 win over the Tide, now 6-5 on the year.
Ryder Kuklinskie (8-3) got the Tide out to an early lead with a third period fall over Rowan McClain-Hartman (9-9) at 133.
At 139, the Tide’s Nik Fegert (10-4) picked up an easy win via forfeit to give the hosts a 12-0 lead.
The Trojans got a pin at 145 and a win at 152 to inch closer at 12-9.
Logan Aughenbaugh (12-2) continued his strong season for the Tide with a third period fall over Deegan Rittenhouse (13-7) to up the Tide lead to 18-9.
The visitors picked up a narrow victory at 172 and got a fall at 189 to knot the score at 18 all.
Once again the Tide took the lead after the 215 match where Trenton Guiher (13-2) earned the Tide six team points after Davin Yocum (3-9) was disqualified.
The Trojans then received forfeits at 285 and 107, the falls at 114 and 121 to take an insurmountable 42-24 lead into the final bout, where they picked up a regular decision at 127 to set the final at 45-24.
The Tide will be back in action this weekend at the Winter Mayhem Tournament in Indiana.
|Weight
|Summary
|CAH
|MUAH
|133
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville) over Rowan McClain-Hartman (Mount Union) (Fall 5:27)
|6
|0
|139
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|12
|0
|145
|Micah Atherton (Mount Union) over Mathew Macdonald (Curwensville) (Fall 5:08)
|12
|6
|152
|Vance Hower (Mount Union) over James Strong (Curwensville) (Dec 6-0)
|12
|9
|160
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) over Deegan Rittenhouse (Mount Union) (Fall 3:46)
|18
|9
|172
|Jase Ripple (Mount Union) over Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) (Dec 4-2)
|18
|12
|189
|Josh Ryan (Mount Union) over Chase Irwin (Curwensville) (Fall 4:52)
|18
|18
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) over Davin Yocum (Mount Union) (DQ)
|24
|18
|285
|Haiden Inch (Mount Union) FORFEIT
|24
|24
|107
|Mason Beatty (Mount Union) FORFEIT
|24
|30
|114
|Kamden Beatty (Mount Union) over Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) (Fall 3:25)
|24
|36
|121
|AJ Chilcote (Mount Union) over Damian Brady (Curwensville) (Fall 3:00)
|24
|42
|127
|Jacik Hess (Mount Union) over Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) (Dec 6-4)
|24
|45