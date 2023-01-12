CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team held leads of 12-0 after two bouts and 24-18 after eight weight classes, but the visiting Mt. Union Trojans scored the last 27 points over the last five weight classes to raise their season record to 9-2 after their 45-24 win over the Tide, now 6-5 on the year.

Ryder Kuklinskie (8-3) got the Tide out to an early lead with a third period fall over Rowan McClain-Hartman (9-9) at 133.

At 139, the Tide’s Nik Fegert (10-4) picked up an easy win via forfeit to give the hosts a 12-0 lead.

The Trojans got a pin at 145 and a win at 152 to inch closer at 12-9.

Logan Aughenbaugh (12-2) continued his strong season for the Tide with a third period fall over Deegan Rittenhouse (13-7) to up the Tide lead to 18-9.

The visitors picked up a narrow victory at 172 and got a fall at 189 to knot the score at 18 all.

Once again the Tide took the lead after the 215 match where Trenton Guiher (13-2) earned the Tide six team points after Davin Yocum (3-9) was disqualified.

The Trojans then received forfeits at 285 and 107, the falls at 114 and 121 to take an insurmountable 42-24 lead into the final bout, where they picked up a regular decision at 127 to set the final at 45-24.

The Tide will be back in action this weekend at the Winter Mayhem Tournament in Indiana.